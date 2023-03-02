Operation Wag the Dog | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 61

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we cover the fake war in Ukraine that's being used to launder US taxpayer money, the Ohio train derailment that the Biden administration has been grossly incompetent handling, the admission that Covid-19 came from a bio weapons lab, the Vermont basketball team the forfeited their playoff run because a mentally deranged transgender claims he's a girl, and much more.





Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





Follow us on Gab:

https://gab.com/puttfark





Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!