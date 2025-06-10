The Money Printers and their Debt Based System of Fraud

The Fed, every "World Bank," and every Bank as far as that goes, ARE CRIMINALS! When you deposit $1 into a bank, that bank can now LOAN OUT $10 with absolutely NOTHING backing it up! That is what I call Fraud and Racketeering





Now.... If YOU or I print up a couple of pallets of "Notes of Debt" then we'll be sent to prison for counterfeiting! But when they do it, it's just business as usual!





The entire world has been the victims of FRAUD!

Banks around the world are stealing REAL ASSETS using worthless "notes of debt" which have NO VALUE whatsoever.





For ever dollar they print up YOU owe them $1.08

THAT is how the entire world was put into bondage and made into #Slaves!





If bankers decide they want to build something ridiculously expensive like the CERN Collider for example.... They simply PAY YOU and thousands of other SLAVES to go build it, and to produce the materials for it etc....





And in return fort all of your hard work, materials production etc... what do YOU get in return? You get a handful of their worthless paper "Notes of Debt" which they printed up FOR FREE just this morning!





YOU ARE A SLAVE TO PEOPLE WHO PRINT UP MONOPOLY MONEY!

It's exactly like "The Jones Plantation" film! EXACTLY!





The Book mentioned in this video can be downloaded in PDF format FREE here"





The Financial Aftermath Of War

by Josiah Stamp





FREE DOWNLOADABLE PDF





https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.278462