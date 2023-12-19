Dr. Anthony FRAUDCI said Covid Vaccines are 100% "safe" and "effective"
98 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
This is not my video, just sharing so more people see it.
Source: A Janitor at Google
Keywords
dr anthony faucifraudcitrust the sciencethe devil and dr faucicovid vaccines are 100 percent safe and effective
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos