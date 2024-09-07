BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Private Memberships Protect Top Healers
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
41 views • 8 months ago

Private Memberships Protect Top Healers

Featuring Morgan Phelps, VP, ProAdvocate Group

ProAdvocate.org, Facebook: Pro Advocate Group

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

When self-thinking Americans saw censorship and punishment for self-thinking doctors during the Plandemic, they eagerly listened to purveyors of a medical model that protected the best healers from corporate-led government goons.

 

Freedom Hub platformed then several vendors for Private Membership Associations (PMAs)(1), including Karla Dahlstrom, whose husband founded the group our speaker will talk about.  Other PMA presenters have included integrated healer Dan Noffsinger (2), Mark Aubry’s Regenerative network (3) and banker Dan Wheeler (4).  But expertise is lacking in this market and not all PMA vendors obtain the best outcomes for their maverick healing clients.

 

Superior healers need protection, whether via PMAs or otherwise.  That’s because real healers threaten the profits of pHARMA, an industry whose products’ “side effects” sicken people, often turning them into lifelong, unwell customers.  Integrative and natural healers in PMAs focus on finding the “root causes” of disease, so their patients feel better and don’t have to provide big payouts to hospitals, insurers and pHARMa.  Thus, the need for PMA protection should be obvious.

 

With chronic disease having exploded from 10% of Americans in 1990 to more than 60% in 2017 (Rand study), people need better care.  And there needs to be an end to the regulatory capture that enables Big Business to squash competition from better healers.  Join the PMA discussion to see how it’s penetrating the market and protecting good care for discerning patients.

 

big pharmahealthcarechronic diseaseprivate membership associationsmorgan phelps
