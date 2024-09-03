BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams sermon 012 - Deuteronomy 32:10 - Apples, Apricots and SUPERFOODS of the Bible
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
349 views • 8 months ago

- Biblical herbs for medicine and their uses. (0:00)

- Biblical references to apples and apricots as sources of natural medicine. (4:25)

- Apricot seeds as a potential cancer treatment, with cautions on dosage and safety. (13:19)

- Traditional Chinese medicine and the importance of whole foods vs isolated molecules. (18:06)

- Natural remedies for detoxifying the body through fruit fibers. (24:39)

- Strawberries' natural detoxifying properties. (28:40)

- Digestion, stomach acid, and milk consumption with a focus on raw vs. processed foods. (35:39)

- Natural healing through God's medicine. (40:00)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsbiblegodtoxicsermonsappleshrrmedicineherbsspecial reportnatural medicinedukefoodssermonfruitplantfibersmoleculesstrawberrylaetrileapricotsapricot seedscoca leafbrighteon broadcast newsapricot kernels
