Mike Adams sermon 012 - Deuteronomy 32:10 - Apples, Apricots and SUPERFOODS of the Bible

349 views • 8 months ago

- Digestion, stomach acid, and milk consumption with a focus on raw vs. processed foods. (35:39)

- Traditional Chinese medicine and the importance of whole foods vs isolated molecules. (18:06)

- Apricot seeds as a potential cancer treatment, with cautions on dosage and safety. (13:19)

- Biblical references to apples and apricots as sources of natural medicine. (4:25)

- Biblical herbs for medicine and their uses. (0:00)

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.