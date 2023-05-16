BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wake Up! Timing Is Everything and There Are No Coincidences
289 views • 05/16/2023

As the end game draws near, those who do not share your best interests will attempt to disguise their actions using the deceptive concept of coincidence. Do not believe their lies about random chance or misdirected explanations of cause and effect. They have an agenda, and they will use any means at their disposal to achieve their desired outcome of world government. Prepare accordingly.

Music: Calm Before The Storm by Evgeny Bardyuzha

https://pixabay.com/music/pulses-calm-before-the-storm-16604/

The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys

