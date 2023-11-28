The REAL Conflict in the Middle East

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(NOTE: We apologize but there was a problem with the last upload and we had to re-upload this video. It has a new link.)
Ted and I have worked on quite a few projects together over the past dozen years or more, where he, not being a video creator in today's video-obsessed world, I have sometimes taken his more critical work, either books or audio messages, and turn them into laymen-palatable videos for him and our growing law minded beginners. Aside from the Constitution and recent Declaration of Independence books he's written, this hastily recorded audio message is perhaps one of the most critical videos to get out there so far, in the hopes that, if enough people can see through the lies, perhaps we can avoid another major world war out of this "Israel/Gaza" mess.