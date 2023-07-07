© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IAEA Reports on Fukushima Water Release - July 4, 2023
This video was from, 'IAEAvideo' on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzmVT44zojI&ab_channel=IAEAvideo
It is also on their website:
https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/multimedia/videos/video-iaea-reports-on-fukushima-water-release
Cynthia, I'm adding the following also:
Since Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has managed to inspect several facilities within the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and has requested access to the roof of the station, according to Rafael Grossi, the agency's director-general.
Grossi stated that the IAEA experts did not find any explosives or mines at the plant.
"We have made progress. Since Wednesday until today, we have been able to gain more access. Not yet to the roof, but we have submitted a request to the authorities to go up there... As evident from my statements, we have not observed any signs of explosives or mines in these areas," said the head of the IAEA.
This is the point where Ukrainian Twitter starts screaming that Grossi is a Kremlin Bot.