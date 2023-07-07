BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IAEA Reports on Fukushima Water Release - July 4, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
509 views • 07/07/2023

IAEA Reports on Fukushima Water Release - July 4, 2023

This video was from, 'IAEAvideo' on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzmVT44zojI&ab_channel=IAEAvideo

It is also on their website:

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/multimedia/videos/video-iaea-reports-on-fukushima-water-release

Cynthia, I'm adding the following also:

Since Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has managed to inspect several facilities within the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and has requested access to the roof of the station, according to Rafael Grossi, the agency's director-general.

Grossi stated that the IAEA experts did not find any explosives or mines at the plant.

"We have made progress. Since Wednesday until today, we have been able to gain more access. Not yet to the roof, but we have submitted a request to the authorities to go up there... As evident from my statements, we have not observed any signs of explosives or mines in these areas," said the head of the IAEA.

This is the point where Ukrainian Twitter starts screaming that Grossi is a Kremlin Bot.





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
