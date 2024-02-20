TORTURA "CODE O2T": Separación del alma en ritual de sacrificio para una deidad faraónica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título original: "Code O2T Torture. Lifting out the soul for a satanic ritual in a sacrifice to a pharaonic deity".
Del canal: Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H.
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.
NOMBRE: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol