FUA PT. 6-DO MIRACLES AND SIGNS STILL HAPPEN? YES, BECAUSE I KNOW IT!

This is the six part of my faith under attack video. I'm trying to reverse the faulty thinking in faith. But in this video I have my own confession, and my own word of testimony to something that happened to me last night that I can never forget. I got the experience something I have never experienced people most may not believe a word I say but I tell you that I have been teaching that it assume that the father's going to start moving. I felt some of that last night and I can show it in this video for those who are interested in the realm of faith

