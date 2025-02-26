FUA PT. 6-DO MIRACLES AND SIGNS STILL HAPPEN? YES, BECAUSE I KNOW IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the six part of my faith under attack video. I'm trying to reverse the faulty thinking in faith. But in this video I have my own confession, and my own word of testimony to something that happened to me last night that I can never forget. I got the experience something I have never experienced people most may not believe a word I say but I tell you that I have been teaching that it assume that the father's going to start moving. I felt some of that last night and I can show it in this video for those who are interested in the realm of faith
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
For even better teachings on faith go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2
Com