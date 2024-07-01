Nigerian Gov't Returns French-run Uranium Mine to public domain

Nigerien government returns French-run uranium mine to public domain





Niger has confirmed it is taking back control of a French-run uranium mine after the government revoked Orano nuclear fuel producer's license for failing to meet demands to resume mining.





Niger was one of France's top three uranium suppliers in 2022, but that vital link in its energy supply chain may now be lost. Western media speculated that Russia might take over the canceled license.





RT hears from Aissami Tchiroma, a project member for the local transparency agency ROTAB, who says such actions aren't Moscow's style.