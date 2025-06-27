Are you a robot? Who is in control?

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Real Dr Judy
379 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

A robot is one controlled by their wearables. Just saying, whether you call it an iPhone or whatever, you put it in your pocket. You put it in your shirt. Okay, so you're not a robot, a humanoid, if you can get the treatment for the poison, as Bobby just said, and you can control your own fate. You're not a robot. The provider, the person who gave you that or you bought it from, doesn't have control of your data.

Oh, so the economy. You notice, he only talked about the economy. What was the Foreword of our first book from 2009, a disease, Oh, you mean Disease X, which one?

Which Xeno are we talking about? Which foreign entity? As I've said over and over and over again, yeah, from 2009, a disease? Oh, you mean blood of Jesus, my blood, my Christ, my health. We're not surviving in Babylon at your will. We're not a robot.

You're not going to inject that insulin into us, which is deadly. Insulin is deadly. I'm sorry, the elderly people need wearables, because the food is poisoned, the soil is poisoned, the water is poisoned, and Bobby and company can't get it out of it quicker than the Roundup, which is a soil killer and not a weed killer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/25/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6vbhbb-dr.-mikovits-what-did-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-say-about-wearables-.html

Watch: RFK Jr. testifies before House on HHS budget request: https://thehill.com/video-clips/5365840-watch-live-rfk-jr-house-hearing-hhs-budget/

Disease X -The only way it can kill you is if you inject it!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/disease-x---the-only-way-it-can-kill-you-is-if-you-inject-it

