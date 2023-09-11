BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catherine Austin Fitts - Globalists Plan to Seize Assets Through Invisible Weapons Systems
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2964 views • 09/11/2023


Maria Zeee

Catherine Austin-Fitts joins Maria Zeee to expose the globalist tactics to seize your land and assets through invisible weapons systems as we recently saw through Maui, detailing the tactics they will use as they move towards their ultimate goal of the New World Order.

Keywords
freedomunaimoneywarpolicegenocidenwowhowealthsmart citiesdewfiremauibioweaponland grabcatherine austin fittswefblockedlahainaredevelopmentzeee mediaengineered eventpoison shotemaria zeee cbdc
