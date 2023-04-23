© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Zhan Dao and Xiao Li from the LA Pangu Farm sent messages emotionally to Mr. Miles Guo: “You have suffered so much on behalf of the NFSC citizens. We thank you and the Himalaya Alliance for giving us such a super surprise today, allowing us to visit the NFSC base. It's a shame that such a huge base has everything except the presence of you. So we are here expecting your early return! We will take unified actions before your return!”
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】洛杉矶盘古农场的战刀、小李向七哥动情表达：你为新中国联邦人受苦了！感谢七哥，感谢联盟让我们看到了新中国联邦的基地。这么大一个基地什么都不缺，唯独就缺七哥！我们等你回来，希望你尽快回来。在你回来之前，我们一定会行动！团结！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平