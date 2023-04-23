BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zhan Dao and Xiao Li from the LA Pangu Farm sent messages emotionally to Mr. Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 04/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f4mcfe003

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Zhan Dao and Xiao Li from the LA Pangu Farm sent messages emotionally to Mr. Miles Guo: “You have suffered so much on behalf of the NFSC citizens. We thank you and the Himalaya Alliance for giving us such a super surprise today, allowing us to visit the NFSC base. It's a shame that such a huge base has everything except the presence of you. So we are here expecting your early return! We will take unified actions before your return!”

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】洛杉矶盘古农场的战刀、小李向七哥动情表达：你为新中国联邦人受苦了！感谢七哥，感谢联盟让我们看到了新中国联邦的基地。这么大一个基地什么都不缺，唯独就缺七哥！我们等你回来，希望你尽快回来。在你回来之前，我们一定会行动！团结！

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


