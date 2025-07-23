pt.4b Why I revoked my U.S. corporate CITIZEN-SHIP, yet retained my identity as a National

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sorry, this part had to be re-done as it 'stopped' recording. ..Done off-the-cuff=top-of-my-head! Listen @ a faster X speed-Setting if you want!
3 important items of proof-OF-contract: executed BIRTH CERTIFICATE bonds=a Trust; Social Security [Central Bankster's] ?"equal"? to TaxpayerIdentificationNumber; [DMV] Residency determined by contract with THE [privately owned by the inner CITY of LONDON,INC] utility GRID; DMV Residency: proof=a copy of an envelope with [Strawman] CAPITAL NAME with Post Office residential address on it as a contract.
There are 3 types of people in this World: Builders, maintainers, destroyers. Unfortunately, "government" hired agents/employees will not step down when THEY are given NOTICE THEY must reset [THEIR pledge/THEIR loyalty/foreign treasonist contract] or get fired! Sad---THEY only recognize 'force'---as that is what THEY have been caught doing---power-tripping!
Benjamin Fulford thinks there are 2 Trumps. Why not 3, if there were 3 Hitlery Clintons, then why couldn't there be NO Bidens? ..All one big fraud!
Recently, more evidence has come-to-light how much the Catholic Church has CLAIMED children from both living parent(s) & orphans of many of past wars & privately adopted them out or they have ended as body-parted-out/slaves on the Black Market or to ELITE & Hollywood's blood-adrenalin-drinker-addicts.
No other Patriot group is going-the-distance compared to the American State Nationals are in all 50 States of the Union. Just like the Fiduciary Anna Von Reitz---it is what you actually do that counts & makes you what you are---NOT how much you 'talk' or attempt to talk. "Know them by their fruits."
https://annavonreitz.com/rothschildrunaround.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/lessonsoflaw.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/patriotmyths.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/worldbankclaims.pdf