❗️Although Russia does Not currently have a Death Penalty Option - There is an Option for the 'Belarussian Loophole' as @AussieCossack explains

❗️Although Russia does not currently have option of death penalty for terrorists there is an option for the "Belarussian loophole" as @AussieCossack explains.

Belarussian ctizens were also killed in Crocus. Therefore Belarus has same right to justice against those who committed this crime according to Russian State Duma deputy @MariaButina.

⚡️Butina revealed that the Belarussian KGB and Russian FSB are currently negotiating the deal.

