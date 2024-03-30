❗️Although Russia does Not currently have a Death Penalty Option - There is an Option for the 'Belarussian Loophole' as @AussieCossack explains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Although Russia does not currently have option of death penalty for terrorists there is an option for the "Belarussian loophole" as @AussieCossack explains.
--
Belarussian ctizens were also killed in Crocus. Therefore Belarus has same right to justice against those who committed this crime according to Russian State Duma deputy @MariaButina.
⚡️Butina revealed that the Belarussian KGB and Russian FSB are currently negotiating the deal.
👍Well played.