BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIA JOINS WAR AGAINST ISRAEL! - WW3 Heats Up As Russia Arms Iran! This Is A Scripted Event!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • 04/18/2024

World Alternative Media


April 17, 2024


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!


GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:

https://madtravnutrition.com/

Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!

Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!


HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Russia's arms pact with Iran as Israel and Iran face off in the middle east in what is clearly a scripted war to bring down western civilization and force upon the world a "Great Reset."

Iran's recent drone "attack" on Israel which was predicted long before has shown itself to be nothing more than the latest false flag in the scripted global war breaking out. Somehow Iran got its drones across the entire middle east and all the way to the Iron Dome before the drones were shot down. Jordan has acknowledged that in return for a water agreement, they open airspace for Israel to counter attack Iran.

The entrance of Russian into the war in the middle east signifies the beginning of something much larger than we've ever seen in modern history. War between Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, China, Taiwan, The United States, Canada, Britain and The European Union. This is incredibly dangerous however most are standing on soap boxes proclaiming their support for one side or the other. The truth is, all sides were propped up by the same shadow governments and banking complexes in the first place.

This is a spiritual battle playing out. It's not one country versus another. This battle is good vs evil. Humanity vs machine. The west wants to collapse and they need it to look natural. This is how they do such a thing.

In this video, we break down the dangers and the solutions with historical context.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10


BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2024


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IVffly91HI5R/

Keywords
attackfalse flagrussiaisraelmiddle eastdronewarww3jordandangerssolutionsarmsiron domeworld alternative mediagreat resetwamshadow governmentshistorical contextscripted eventwater agreement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy