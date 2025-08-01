WILL AI USHER IN UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As AI technology continues to displace large segments of the U.S. workforce, universal basic income (UBI) is moving from theory to potential reality. Jefferey explores what the studies reveal about the societal impact of such programs and how they may pave the way for government-controlled digital currencies, which could include troubling features like expiration dates and restrictions on how and where the money can be spent.
