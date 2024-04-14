BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poor Puppy Kept Crying In Agony, Unable To Stand Or Walk, Lied Hopelessly In A Box
High Hopes
High Hopes
37 views • 04/14/2024

The Moho


Apr 13, 2024


Poor Puppy Kept Crying In Agony, Unable To Stand Or Walk, Lied Hopelessly In A Box...


This poor puppy was left in front of a vet food shop. He kept crying and unable to stand or walk. We had no idea what had happened to him before.

It's clear that something was wrong, and we had to help. We brought him to the vet for checking. Surprisingly, the vet said he has no bone break. The vet suspected that he was just very frightened after a traumatic experience....


#TheMoho, #SobbedPuppy, #CutePuppy

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVk5mY5gJNM

dogpuppytraumarescueboxabandonedthe mohounable to stand
