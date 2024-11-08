Al-Qassam Brigades destroying a 'Merkava' tank in the vicinity of the Al-Khazandar area, northwest of Gaza City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades publish footage of destroying a 'Merkava' tank in the vicinity of the Al-Khazandar area, northwest of Gaza City.
Saraya Al-Quds announces that they destroyed a 'Merkava' tank by detonating a highly-explosive device near Abu Rashid in the middle of the Jabalia camp.
@Middle_East_Spectator