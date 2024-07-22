We Know We're Being Brainwashed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
But They Don’t Know That We Know
* [QueMala] is just the next puppet in line.
* [Bidan]’s whole [p]residency was a cover-up.
* Joe wasn’t even a part of his administration.
* He was just a prop while his lieutenants/handlers ran the executive branch.
* It’s the biggest cover-up in American history.
The full segment is linked below.
