One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies is warning the West that if they supply more arms to Ukraine, it will lead to an ‘apocalypse.’ Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned this week that the NATO-led alliance’s attempt to weaken and destroy Russia could cause a nuclear war. https://www.trunews.com/stream/medvedev-warns-of-nuclear-apocalypse

Medvedev describes the apocalypse as a global nuclear catastrophe in which cities and industrial areas are destroyed by blasts from weapons, which release large amounts of radioactive smoke into the air. The smoke would eventually reach the stratosphere, where it could stay for decades unless there is no rain to wash it away.

If the United States, Britain, and France started a nuclear war with Russia, it would wreak havoc on virtually every aspect of human life over several decades. It could deplete world supplies of oil, water, and food and lead to widespread famine.

In addition, it could result in an apocalyptic winter with temperatures below zero and no rainfall. The coldest parts of the earth would become uninhabitable, leaving the vast majority of humanity unable to survive and requiring them to seek shelter elsewhere. It would also leave the land unusable for agriculture, resulting in widespread famine and starvation.