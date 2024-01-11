Pets in Love





No one believed they were alive, until mother dog broke the suitcase to save her 8 pups

8 little angels and the cruel fate they are enduring! Hello, this is a picture of 8 puppies and their mother. This whole family was put in a suitcase and brought here! The mother dog used her mouth to tear the suitcase apart before her babies suffocated! And they've probably been here for a few weeks! While the mother dog is out looking for food, her 8 babies have to take care of each other!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBU-yBbaQoo