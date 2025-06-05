BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Your Urine Is Not Turning Blue After Taking METHYLENE BLUE!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
171 views • 3 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why Your Urine Is Not Turning Blue After Taking METHYLENE BLUE!


Methylene Blue is a potent nootropic that also exhibits anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-parasitic effects, among a wide range of cognitive and health-optimization benefits. Typically, for most people, it turns their urine blue several hours after ingestion.


However, some people find that it does not turn their urine blue at all. People can become quite concerned about why this happens and then want to know why their urine is not turning blue. If you are one of these individuals, watch this video "Why Your Urine Is Not Turning Blue After Taking METHYLENE BLUE!" from start to FINISH to find out WHY!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue side effectsmethylene blue urinewhy your urine is not turning blue after taking methylene bluemethylene blue blue urineno blue urine after taking methylene blueurine stopped being blueurine stopped being blue methylene blueurine stopped being blue redditmethylene blue urine side effectsmethylene blue urine low dosemethylene blue urine color effectsmethylene blue turns your urine blue
