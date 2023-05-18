Brighteon Broadcast News, May 18, 2023 - The feds ARE the insurrectionists trying to overthrow America

0:00 Intro

2:15 Authoritarian Tyranny

4:01 Fake Pulitzer

5:26 Sex Trafficking

7:06 Another False Flag

9:57 Fake Online IDs

11:39 Misgendering

23:40 Interview with John Strand

1:04:22 Medical Mutilators

1:33:34 Interview with Adam Riva





- Why the FEDS are running the terror campaigns in America

- FBI contractor ran fake identities to infiltrate vaccine skeptics groups

- Fake news giant WashPost won't return Pulitzer awarded on fabricated news about Trump / Russia

- Top banks linked to Jeffrey Epstein's child trafficking, but they won't allow GUN purchase charges on credit cards

- Transgenders demand you READ THEIR MINDS to determine what pronoun they pretend to be today

- French author and feminist facing CRIMINAL charges for "misgendering"

- Full interview with J6 prosecutorial victim John Strand

- Full interview with "Human Pharming" documentary creator Adam Riva





