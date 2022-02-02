[Feb 2, 2022] Arctic Sinkholes I Full Documentary I NOVA I PBS [NOVA PBS Official]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Arctic, enormous releases of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, threaten the climate.
Colossal explosions shake a remote corner of the Siberian tundra, leaving behind massive sinkholes. In Alaska, a huge lake erupts with bubbles of inflammable gas. Scientists are discovering that these mystifying phenomena add up to a ticking time bomb, as long-frozen permafrost melts and releases vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. What are the implications of these dramatic developments in the Arctic? Scientists and local communities alike are struggling to grasp the scale of the methane threat and what it means for our climate future.
Official Website: https://to.pbs.org/3AOUzLz
© 2022 WGBH Educational Foundation; All rights reserved
This program was produced by GBH, which is solely responsible for its content. Some funders of NOVA also fund basic science research. Experts featured in this film may have received support from funders of this program. Funding for NOVA is provided by Brilliant.org, the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
This program is made possible by viewers like you. Support your local PBS station here: https://pbs.org/donate/
Enjoy full episodes of your favorite PBS shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video app: https://to.pbs.org/2QbtzhR
00:00Introduction
02:22Giant Sinkhole in Siberia
05:54Evidence of Methane in Sinkholes
09:02Alaskan Lake Bubbling
14:47Effects of Permafrost Thaw on Climate
17:26Native Alaskan Solutions to Permafrost
21:37Organic Matter Impacted by Permafrost
24:44Greenhouse Gasses Emitted from Permafrost Thaw
33:37Fossil Methane in Earth’s Crust
42:19Arctic Regions are Sinking
47:47How Communities are Finding Solutions to Permafrost Melting
50:15Conclusion