Jake Shields (MMA) vs. Richard Gage (AIA) - 150 images & videos added to free-ranging 9/11 WTC discussion
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
41 followers
52 views • 4 months ago

Jake has 842K followers on X — They Got the WTC Evidence — Now YOU get it!




You’re really going to want to see this 90-minute “Fight-Back” podcast with Jake Shields. It was a free-flowing conversation mostly about the World Trade Center explosive evidence. But I had the opportunity to load the video with more than a hundred supporting photos and videos — so the overall production value is awesome — our best to date! And so is his mega-audience, just short of a million followers on his numerous platforms altogether.




It was definitely worth the 16-hour trip to Las Vegas & back! Gail and I were invited to Jake’s studio for this high-quality podcast interview, so we turned it into our Big Mini-Southwest 9/11 Speaking Tour.




I was not afraid of this 5-time Mixed Martial Arts Champion! After all,


I was a high school wrestler — and a good one.




But since he brought us all the way to Las Vegas and took us to a very nice dinner too, I decided to go easy on him!




I landed a few blows of 9/11 truth. And he landed a few distracting punches — yes, about Israel, again — but I only lost my game at the end of this 90-minute bout. See what you think:


But, after all was said and done, at least Gail and I figured out one thing:




All is well though — he’s not holding it against us.




Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org

Keywords
interviewtruth911
