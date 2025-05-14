Jake Shields (MMA) vs. Richard Gage (AIA) - 150 images & videos added to free-ranging 9/11 WTC discussion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jake has 842K followers on X — They Got the WTC Evidence — Now YOU get it!
You’re really going to want to see this 90-minute “Fight-Back” podcast with Jake Shields. It was a free-flowing conversation mostly about the World Trade Center explosive evidence. But I had the opportunity to load the video with more than a hundred supporting photos and videos — so the overall production value is awesome — our best to date! And so is his mega-audience, just short of a million followers on his numerous platforms altogether.
It was definitely worth the 16-hour trip to Las Vegas & back! Gail and I were invited to Jake’s studio for this high-quality podcast interview, so we turned it into our Big Mini-Southwest 9/11 Speaking Tour.
I was not afraid of this 5-time Mixed Martial Arts Champion! After all,
I was a high school wrestler — and a good one.
But since he brought us all the way to Las Vegas and took us to a very nice dinner too, I decided to go easy on him!
I landed a few blows of 9/11 truth. And he landed a few distracting punches — yes, about Israel, again — but I only lost my game at the end of this 90-minute bout. See what you think:
But, after all was said and done, at least Gail and I figured out one thing:
All is well though — he’s not holding it against us.
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org