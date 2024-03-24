MUCKRAKER goes inside Top Secret NYC Illegal Alien Compound | STABBINGS, DRUGS & MORE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside Top Secret NYC Illegal Alien Compound | STABBINGS, DRUGS, AND MORE Located in Manhattan, NY, Randall's Island has a secret compound that holds 3,000 illegal aliens. This footage reveals open drug dealing at the compound, as well as conversations with security guards who speak of incidents of stabbings. At this compound, we encountered mostly military-aged men from Africa. Please watch and share this critical report with the world!