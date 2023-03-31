BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3 Top Stories: Fulton J. Sheen, NEW Miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX Beliefs
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/31/2023

John-Henry Westen


March 30, 2023


Venerable Fulton J. Sheen continues inspiring pro-life and pro-family leaders in the United States, Canada, and across the world as the Culture of Life confronts the radical abortion and progressive LGBT lobbies intent on establishing the New World Order. Fortunately, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen left pro-lifers a powerful gift, the Spiritual Adoption Prayer for Unborn Babies. As pro-life heroes raise their voices to God for the unborn, a new Eucharistic Miracle may have occurred in the Archdiocese of Hartford. Fr. Joseph Crowley, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish and St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Connecticut, has reported that the Eucharist miraculously replicated during the Holy Mass. What can this possible Eucharistic Miracle mean?


Then, notable conservative talk show hosts Dennis Prager — founder of PragerU — and the Daily Wire's Jordan Peterson recently shocked the conservative world by seeming to justify occasional uses of pornography. Adult films have no place in the Culture of Life, no conservative host should justify pornography to any degree. Now, LifeSite journalist Matt Lamb unpacks all of this and more with LifeSite Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fiu4u-3-top-stories-fulton-j.-sheen-new-miracle-dennis-pragers-xxx-beliefs.html


Keywords
pro-lifedennis pragerpornographyhartfordunborn babiesfulton sheeneucharistjohn-henry westennew miraclexxx beliefsspiritual adoption prayerfr joseph crowleyreplicated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy