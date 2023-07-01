BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nefarious: Debt
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
66 views • 07/01/2023

Usury: Debt Enslavement

* We often talk about economic issues as if they’re separate from spiritual or moral dilemmas.

* They are part and parcel.

* The more immoral a people become, the bigger the gubment will become.

* You can’t have a limited government with limited principle in a culture.

* The more virtue a culture loses, the bigger a gubment will grow.

* When government removes the God, it becomes the god.

* Where did the debt come from? Why is it there?

* Almost all of it is discretionary spending or entitlements.

* Now everyone is in on it.

* Governments don’t have $; they confiscate it or print it — thus devaluing your $.

* It’s an inflationary construct.

* That’s why we want government to be limited.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 16 February 2023

https://rumble.com/v29tgs6-elon-the-antichrist-guest-michael-farris-21623.html

Keywords
