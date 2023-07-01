Nefarious: Debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Usury: Debt Enslavement
* We often talk about economic issues as if they’re separate from spiritual or moral dilemmas.
* They are part and parcel.
* The more immoral a people become, the bigger the gubment will become.
* You can’t have a limited government with limited principle in a culture.
* The more virtue a culture loses, the bigger a gubment will grow.
* When government removes the God, it becomes the god.
* Where did the debt come from? Why is it there?
* Almost all of it is discretionary spending or entitlements.
* Now everyone is in on it.
* Governments don’t have $; they confiscate it or print it — thus devaluing your $.
* It’s an inflationary construct.
* That’s why we want government to be limited.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 16 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v29tgs6-elon-the-antichrist-guest-michael-farris-21623.html