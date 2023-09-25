© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And here is a video of a night attack on the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
It is stated that another MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed.
The Dolgintsevo Airfield to the east of Krivoy Rog. The target was a MiG-29 located in the northern part of the facility: after the impact of the drone, the fighter cannot be restored.
This is the second documented strike on aviation equipment at this airfield in the past few days – last week, footage of a kamikaze drone hitting another MiG-29 was published. Dolgintsevo itself is located more than 70 km away from the front line.