Night Attack on the Dolgintsevo Airfield - Dnepropetrovsk region - Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet was Destroyed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
93 views • 09/25/2023

And here is a video of a night attack on the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

It is stated that another MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed.

The Dolgintsevo Airfield to the east of Krivoy Rog. The target was a MiG-29 located in the northern part of the facility: after the impact of the drone, the fighter cannot be restored.

This is the second documented strike on aviation equipment at this airfield in the past few days – last week, footage of a kamikaze drone hitting another MiG-29 was published. Dolgintsevo itself is located more than 70 km away from the front line.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
