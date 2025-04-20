☦️TIRE Returned to the Car during Race: Divine intervention? - St. Petersburg, Russia, Easter Sunday

The tire came off Artem Perepelitsa's drift car during a competition in Saint Petersburg, but after rolling about 100 meters, it returned to the car. @ 8 second mark.

During one of the races of the first stage of the St. Petersburg LET'S DRIFT Championship, real magic happened: a tire flew off Artyom Perepelitsa's car, and then, as if nothing had happened, it returned back to the disc.

Cynthia, since it's Easter.. Adding: I mentioned that it was at the 8 second mark when the tire reattached, or almost. Here's some bible references to the #8 and Jesus.

The Number 8 - Resurrection & New Life!

As well as the number 3, the number 8 is also associated with Jesus and His resurrection. The number eight speaks of new life and new beginnings. It is Jesus' number as we shall see!. More here, near the middle of this page link:

https://jesusplusnothing.com/series/post/bible-study-resurrection-and-numbers-3-8





