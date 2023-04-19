The Birth Pains Increase as September 23rd Approaches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 19th, 2017
We look at the increase of the end-time "birth pains" foretold by Jesus and the prophets. Wars and rumors of wars, ethnic turmoil, the sea and waves roaring as September 23 approaches. I would not be surprised to see a massive earthquake very soon. Are you ready for the great tribulation?