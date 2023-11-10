USA Planning to Kill Russian Arctic Gas Pipeline

Plazma





Nov 10, 2023





Elena Panina, director of the Institute for International Strategic Studies:

"If someone promises to kill you, it’s better to believe him. Moreover, in this case, “killing Arctic LNG-2” is threatened by the same Geoffrey Payette, who, together with Nuland, distributed cookies at Euromaidan as the US Ambassador to Ukraine. From a technical point of view, “killing Arctic LNG-2” is possible except through sabotage. All other options are excluded because the necessary equipment for the project, much to the surprise of the Western media, was imported after the sanctions were imposed. One way or another, Russia needs to be prepared for new sabotage at infrastructure facilities. And also prepare to punish those who try to harm us. "





Watch my streams Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9 PM GMT / 5 PM EDT on Rumble, Odysee & Shing.

Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out!

My Links (for live streams etc):

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3aSUyks4LKdP/

https://shing.tv/channel/plazma

https://rumble.com/c/c-5125060

https://allmylinks.com/plazma

Support Links, its much appreciated!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip

Crypto (Let me know if you send a tip, I dont want to be ungrateful!):

BTC: 3GKtfxgc6JtA6qVTZ2jcUDAVx6eyaaCJNh

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

DERO: dero1qyhs56cx86y6jld8qazqqlwfh2z2z40jlultftlrzlnl8a09nmetuqgrgyytn





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YWDKbhDxY6Ki/