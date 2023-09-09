Brian and Dolly Argue Over the Definition of Words Like "Agenda" - Part 5 of 5

Part 5 of 5. President Eisenhower is in the thumbnail because Dolly says that her father was with Eisenhower when the President met with the aliens in 1954.

Dolly and Brian start off disagreeing over the definition of the word “agenda”. Dolly insists that an agenda must be a bad thing, Like you telling people what to do..

Wikipedia states that an agenda is a list of meeting activities in the order in which they are to be taken up, beginning with the call to order and ending with adjournment. It usually includes one or more specific items of business to be acted upon. It may, but is not required to, include specific times for one or more activities. An agenda may also be called a docket, schedule, or calendar. It may also contain a listing of an order of business.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines agenda as a list or outline of things to be considered or done or an underlying often ideological plan or program.

20:00 Dolly says it’s wrong to say a federation of planets. She says is should be called “A consensus of understanding and truth”.

24:00 Dolly says her father was with Eisenhower when the President met with the aliens in 1954.

26:00 Dolly trusts Edward Snowden and believes him but Brian doesn’t.

35:00 Dolly met a native Earth repterrain in Florida. Brian and Dolly agree that they control the Rothschilds and the globalists.

Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107

Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent