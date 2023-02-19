BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | EPA Warns of ‘Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water More Harmful Than Previously Known
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
107 views • 02/19/2023
EPOCH TV  |   Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov  


EPA Warns of ‘Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water More Harmful Than Previously KnownWhile what’s happening in East Palestine is devastating, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that not only was everything okay, but that also, the local #Water was “safe to drink.”

But, they have been found to be a lot more harmful than previously imagined.

Over the last 70 years, there has been a rise of what are known as #ForeverChemicals. And whether you're in Ohio or in a state that's nowhere near Ohio, while the water looks okay on the surface, you are very likely ingesting these forever chemicals just the same.

The director of the #EPA made a special trip to East Palestine to assure the public that the water was safe to drink and to trust the government.

However, while the water looks okay on the surface, very likely, you are ingesting these forever chemicals just the same.

https://ept.ms/9000KillerChemicals 

derailmentevacuationohio trainpalestine ohiotoxic disasterdeadly contamination
