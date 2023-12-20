Former US president Donald Trump says America is a “disaster” under the Biden administration.
Mr Trump addressed a crowd of supporters in the US state of Iowa on Tuesday (local time), where he gave a scathing review of the Biden administration.
“As long as Joe Biden is in the White House, the American dream is dead – it's dead, there is no American dream,” Mr Trump said.
“So many mistakes, there’s been nothing good that’s happened.
“What good has happened in the last three years? Our country’s gone to hell.”
