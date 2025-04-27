Lebanon Locals gather by massive crater inspecting damage to their homes following IDF's strikes on Beirut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Locals gather by massive crater inspecting damage to their homes following IDF's strikes on Beirut - today
Residential buildings FLATTENED as Netanyahu claims IDF hit ‘precision missile’ site
‘Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and pose any threat to it – ANYWHERE in Lebanon’
Legitimate target?
Lebanon appeals to US and France to take 'responsibility' as guarantors of cease fire and 'compel Israel' to stop its attacks
Israeli media says US was informed before the strikes, 'everything was coordinated' — AlMayadeen