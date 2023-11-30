'They Assaulted All The Girls' - Jailed For Posting a Palestinian Flag (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/jQP-eKSk21U?si=z5NeCItcNmgBjAan
29 Nov 2023
Palestinian teenager Zeina Abdo was jailed for posting a Palestinian flag on social media. 🇵🇸
She says Israel retaliated against Palestinian detainees after Hamas’ attack on October 7.
Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus