Higher-quality version of today’s most viral video. Enjoy!

Adding Update: "Leave me alone, you pathetic loser": The New York Post has published a lip-read of the French president's conversation with his wife after she slapped her husband in the face .

"After the slap at the top of the steps, the situation became tense again: Macron gallantly offered his hand to his wife, but she ignored the gesture, preferring to hold on to the railing. As she ran past, she allegedly whispered: "Dégage, espèce de loser", which can be translated as: "Leave me alone, pathetic loser," the newspaper writes.

"A moment later, Macron tried to calm the situation by saying: "Essayons, s'il te plaît" - "Let's try, please." To which Brigitte briefly and coldly replied: "Non" - "No." His final phrase - "Je vois", which means "I understand" - and his facial expression say it all," the publication also says.

🤡'THIS CLOWN WANTS WAR WITH RUSSIA' – Macron slap sparks Internet frenzy

A viral moment in Hanoi has social media roasting Emmanuel Macron after his wife Brigitte appeared to slap him at the door of their plane—right in front of cameras and officials.

Netizens' reactions:

✔️Brigitte gave her husband "the slap that many French people dream of"

✔️"Did [Brigitte] slap Emmanuel Macron for having romance with Zelensky?"

✔️Critics called him "France’s embarrassment," while others joked he should "report domestic abuse."