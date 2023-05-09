Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.5.23!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To increase your awareness you first need to decide to do
so. Then, settle into a sense of adventure and play, because you will then need
to look at things about yourself that you will have to allow to drop away, to
die, to let go…to then rebirth anew, which can be very exciting and also, very
challenging. It all depends on how strongly you hold onto to those things
needing to go. And for sure, the most important piece to increasing your
awareness is your Divine Connection to Self and All. So, if nothing else…Do
That! Watch today’s message and enlighten others by sharing!
To also increase your awareness and to have the support of doing so JOIN my “Evolution of You” gathering!
STARTING SOON! JOIN! https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/