Irish Police Advance on and Pepper Spray Protesters Opposing a Migrant Centre in Newtown Mount Kennedy - part 2

Gardaí (police) advance on and pepper spray protesters opposing an IPAS centre in Newtown Mount Kennedy in clashes last night.

Because of: Great Britain's Rwanda Bill already working?: mass exodus of migrants flee to Ireland to avoid deportation to Rwanda.

Ireland plans to send asylum seekers back to UK under emergency law

Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to the UK under new emergency laws, in an effort to stem arrivals through Northern Ireland.

The taoiseach, Simon Harris, wants the proposals brought to cabinet next week amid concern that Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan was rerouting asylum seekers from the UK.

Harris has asked the justice minister, Helen McEntee, to bring proposals to cabinet next week to allow the return of inadmissible international protection applicants to the UK.

The moves follows a claim by Sunak that the Conservative party's deterrence was working, and after it emerged that 80% of recent asylum seekers to Ireland came via the land border with Northern Ireland.

More about UK's deportation of migrants to Rwanda: https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-deport-migrants-rwanda-based-group-agreed-by-kigali-document-shows-2024-04-29/










