‘40 Beheaded Babies’ : How Media Amplified An Unconfirmed Story

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

13 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFtE9HMtiOc&list=WL&index=5&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye



On Wednesday, the world woke up to newspapers plastered with a horrific headline about ‘40 babied decapitated by Hamas’.

But was the story true? And does it matter?

We dig into the dizzying, circular debate around the darkest story of an already devastating week and ask whether journalists fulfilled their duty to fact-check it, or instead helped Israel justify its policy of ‘collective punishment’ in Gaza.