BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KILLER CHATBOTS! Are They Real?
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 6 months ago

Are AI chatbots, found on platforms like Character.AI, goading teenagers into committing crimes? A news report highlights alarming incidents, prompting a discussion on potential societal impact. So I decide to ask Microsoft Copilot to settle the issue! We also question the perspectives presented by AI counselor apps on contentious political topics, such as gender dysphoria. Potential solutions are explored to address the growing concern surrounding AI chatbots and their influence on young minds. Join us as we unravel the complexities of AI chatbots and their potential role in shaping the future of our youth.


Visit WVW WorldView Weekend here:

https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news

____________________________________


All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

Keywords
crimeaiartificial intelligencetransgenderismgender dysphoriateenagersmicrosoft copilotchatbot dangersai therapy appssocial impact of ai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy