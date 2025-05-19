❗️BREAKING: Peskov confirms that Putin and Trump are on the phone to each other right now! ☎️🇺🇸🇷🇺 - Zarubin

⚡️The conversation between Putin and Trump has been going on for almost an hour and a half.

As US Vice President Vance reports: Trump will offer Putin economic benefits and renewed relations with the entire world.

However, he did not specify in exchange for what.

Adding: 🩸 UK'S BLOOD SCANDAL: 400K potentially infected with hepatitis C

NHS launched a campaign to identify patients who had pre-1996 blood transfusions — after DECADES of cover-ups, Daily Mail reports.

👩‍⚕️ 30,000+ people were infected with HIV/hep C through tainted blood in the 1970s-90s, killing 3,000+ in what an inquiry called a "deliberate calamity".