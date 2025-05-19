❗️BREAKING: Peskov confirms Putin & Trump are talking right now! ☎️ - Zarubin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️BREAKING: Peskov confirms that Putin and Trump are on the phone to each other right now! ☎️🇺🇸🇷🇺 - Zarubin
⚡️The conversation between Putin and Trump has been going on for almost an hour and a half.
As US Vice President Vance reports: Trump will offer Putin economic benefits and renewed relations with the entire world.
However, he did not specify in exchange for what.
Adding: 🩸 UK'S BLOOD SCANDAL: 400K potentially infected with hepatitis C
NHS launched a campaign to identify patients who had pre-1996 blood transfusions — after DECADES of cover-ups, Daily Mail reports.
👩⚕️ 30,000+ people were infected with HIV/hep C through tainted blood in the 1970s-90s, killing 3,000+ in what an inquiry called a "deliberate calamity".