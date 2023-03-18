CIA report point to heightened US interest in Crimea long before referendum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Mar 18, 2023
A declassified CIA document reveals Washington had plans to start a conflict with Moscow through an invasion of Crimea as far back as 1957
