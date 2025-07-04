EMP Proof : Easy Sourdough French Toast

🥞 Sourdough French Toast… but make it pantry-only magic!

Fluffy slices, crispy edges, and a cinnamon-sweet center — all with zero fresh eggs and zero fridge stress. If you baked my 15-minute sourdough loaf, grab it now (or yes, store-bought will do 😉). Breakfast glory is five minutes of mixing, a quick dip, and a golden sizzle away.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sourdough-french-toast

Why this recipe rocks:

🍞 Thick-cut homemade sourdough for extra chew & tang









🥚 Uses egg powder + dry milk — shelf-stable protein FTW









⏱️ Ready in under 15 minutes from bowl to plate









🧑‍🍳 Fool-proof batter trick (let it sit so the powder hydrates = no lumps!)









🔥 Golden outside, custardy inside — even kids beg for seconds









🥄 Finish with butter powder ghee drizzle + Buddy-the-Elf-level syrup joy









📈 Scalable: feed 5, 10, or 20 hungry humans with my free grocery calculator









