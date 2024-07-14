Biden Addresses the "Attempted assassination of Donald Trump" July 13, 2024

Biden Addresses the:

"Attempted assassination of Donald Trump" = 501 (Francis Bacon)

Date: July 13, 2024





NOTE:

"Make America Great Again" = 322 (Franc Baconis)





Cabal Official Storyline:

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the presumptive Republican Party nominee for the 2024 presidential election, was injured in the right ear during a shooting incident on July 13, 2024, at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.





The shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement personnel and witnesses said Crooks crawled onto a roof outside the rally venue and fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style semi-automatic rifle before being killed by a Secret Service Counter Assault Team sniper.





