ALERT-ISRAEL GOES INTO GAZA+USA BASES UNDER ATTACK!!! / 2MOONS-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM COMES / READ👇

ARY Media





Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 28, 2023





URGENT BREAKING NEWS ALERT-ISRAEL GOES INTO GAZA BY TANK+FOOT+USA BASES-MULTIPLE UNITED STATES EMBASSIES ARE UNDER ATTACK (USA+EUROPE AND ANYONE JEWISH-CHRISTIAN YOU BETTER PAY ATTENTION!!!! ( BIBLE PROPHECY ISN'T "COMING", YOU'RE ALL IN BIBLE PROPHECY "NOW" ) 2 MOONS-THE BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM COMES IN CLOSER-ATMOSPHERIC CLOUD TAIL SEEN COMING DOWN OVER SICILY ITALY MEANING A PLANET X SYSTEM BODY JUST PASSED ITALY 2-3 DAYS AGO/RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLS FROM PLANET X ( BIBLICALLY CALLED WORMWOOD-THE DESTROYER-THE FIERY RED DRAGON ) TRUTH CAN'T BE HIDDEN ANYMORE!!! DECISION TIME-GAME+FUN IS OUT THE DOOR ( CHOOSE WHO YOU'LL BOW TO-BIBLE PROPHECY COMING FAST+FURIOUS AND NO MAN WILL ALTER OR CHANGE WHATS TO COME!!! ) MULTIPLE COMET ASTEROID BODIES PASS EARTH+METEOR DEBRI ( EARTH HAS MILLIONS OF ASTEROIDS KNOCKING AT ITS DOOR FROM PLANET X) READ ALL BELOW.

Today is now 10/28/23..take note I made this video originally yesterday though couldn't post it till today due to low phone space as I had to make more space on my backup phone... Theres I believe six songs I put into this video. 4 songs were recorded written and sung/made by me, a fifth song I sing is the opening song in the beginning of the video called (no surprises) originally by Radiohead I covered and theres 1 song that belongs to the blues band ( Alabama shakes) with their song called "Future people" so for others wondering the music in my videos there you go lol. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video I cannot post more notes of the videos description due to my notes are too long to show here. So please go under my video where my comments section is and see my main notes I always pin in my comments section above all other comments in the comments section. Thanks for watching and for your prayers and kind words...





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAmZYFQH6O8