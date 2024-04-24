❗️The Basmanny Court Arrested Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov in a Bribery Case

Update found this April 25th, the following day after arrest :

Minister of Defense Timur Ivanov denies guilt in the bribery case, reported a source to RIA Novosti.-

Ivanov entered into a criminal conspiracy with third parties to receive bribes in the form of providing services during contracting and subcontracting work for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

⚡️PS. I was assured by a very high ranking person in Moscow that after President Putin's re-election and inauguration on the 7th of may many corrupt officials are going to be arrested. Good. Keep going, work brothers! Public servants in Russia and abroad who steal from the Motherland during times of war whilst real Russian men are fighting on the front lines deserve the highest method of penalty. Some of these corrupt officials thought they have been getting away with it - incorrect. Putin just didn't want to rock the boat before the elections.

👀Expect more arrests in the coming weeks.

Original video description:

❗️Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov, whose detention was previously reported to the Investigative Committee, is suspected of receiving a bribe of at least 1 million rubles (about US $10, 840).

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Putin was already informed about the detention of the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, and Shoigu was informed in advance

Rybar wrote the following:

Continuing our discussion about Timur Ivanov: since the deputy minister was under five years of FSB investigation, (https://t.me/rtvimain/95455) his arrest in the "offseason" before the inauguration seems to be just an element of interdepartmental struggle within the redistribution of seats and such "tasty" positions.

Accordingly, we can conclude from these words: everyone knew everything, but there was no ironclad evidence (nor the command "Attack!"). We won't be surprised if, as part of the investigation, former subordinates and former colleagues who dared not utter a bad word about him over these five years suddenly appear as if by magic.

In general, despite the political undercurrents of what is happening, one wants to see how deeply the investigators will dig now. Because not only the military-construction complex can be recalled, but also OAO "Slavyanka", and other organizations somehow involved in all these processes. For example, you can look at the Department of Property Relations, which also reports to Ivanov. See how many military forests are left along the border with China and other vital areas. Then you can look at how the audit of military contracts was conducted there, and how other military command bodies were involved.

The point is, the problem is much deeper and wider than it seems at first glance.

#RussianArmedForces #Russia

@rybar



